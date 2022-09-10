Playcent Achieves Market Cap of $440,631.08 (PCNT)

Playcent (PCNT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Playcent has a market cap of $440,631.08 and approximately $18,457.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playcent has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Playcent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00035999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,597.64 or 0.99971493 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00036619 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal. Playcent’s official website is playcent.com.

Buying and Selling Playcent

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playcent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playcent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.