Plustick Management LLC Acquires Shares of 275,000 Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Plustick Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 275,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,355,000. Range Resources accounts for about 5.3% of Plustick Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Plustick Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Range Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 357.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 85,749 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,614,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,813,000 after buying an additional 551,841 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $19,929,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,754.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $31.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 56.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Range Resources to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.24.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

