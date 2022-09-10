Plustick Management LLC Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Plustick Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 600.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Marqeta comprises about 2.4% of Plustick Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Plustick Management LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Marqeta by 566.7% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 17,476,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,077,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after buying an additional 7,280,853 shares during the last quarter. Visa Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,389,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,049,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MQ shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Marqeta from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Marqeta to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

NASDAQ MQ opened at $7.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.58. Marqeta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 2.61.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at $58,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

