Plustick Management LLC Sells 90,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Plustick Management LLC cut its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises 0.4% of Plustick Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Plustick Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 58.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,163,194.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,911,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,064,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 408,794 shares of company stock worth $4,052,368 over the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Bank of America began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

NYSE PLTR opened at $7.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 3.89. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

