Poehling Capital Management INC. Acquires 12,447 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 821.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,447 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,013 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 91.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,671,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,002 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,115,000. Finally, UNC Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $103,691,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,566. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.07. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.96 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

