Poehling Capital Management INC. Acquires 7,851 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum comprises about 1.5% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $848,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,366,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,878,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.49 per share, for a total transaction of $215,204,536.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 152,713,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,474,091,314.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,878,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.49 per share, for a total transaction of $215,204,536.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 152,713,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,474,091,314.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 32,717,757 shares of company stock worth $1,883,198,604 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OXY stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.61. 21,877,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,776,816. The stock has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.80. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OXY. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.37.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

