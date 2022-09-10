Poehling Capital Management INC. Boosts Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,269 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Franklin Resources stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.38. 2,023,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,344. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average is $26.30. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $138,957.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,209.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,771,458 shares of company stock valued at $58,623,110 and sold 77,502 shares valued at $2,216,491. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.