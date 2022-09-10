Poehling Capital Management INC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.67. 2,309,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,845,981. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

