Poehling Capital Management INC. Buys 684 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,734 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.11.

Insider Activity

Salesforce Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.34, for a total value of $387,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,688,689.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.34, for a total value of $387,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,688,689.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,149 shares of company stock valued at $12,800,383. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM stock traded up $5.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.59. 5,645,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,031,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.79. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $150.48 and a one year high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

