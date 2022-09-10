Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 785.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 23,905 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 37.6% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after buying an additional 2,018,310 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 47.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Redburn Partners downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on PayPal to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.93.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $96.23. 12,029,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,267,462. The company has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $289.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

