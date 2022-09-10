Poehling Capital Management INC. Invests $6.48 Million in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY)

Poehling Capital Management INC. bought a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 481,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,479,000. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF comprises about 2.0% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Poehling Capital Management INC. owned 2.26% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 11,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $829,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,047,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.76. 7,185,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,319,829. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.39. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

