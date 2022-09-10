Poehling Capital Management INC. Purchases 6,212 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $1,041,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 30,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 306,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.84. The company had a trading volume of 17,509,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,016,446. The company has a market capitalization of $268.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

