Poehling Capital Management INC. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 139.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.41. 923,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,699. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

