Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 2,051 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Poehling Capital Management INC. reduced its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 3.0 %

In related news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,335 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at $50,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

HOG traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.07. 1,240,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,193. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.79. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.37%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.