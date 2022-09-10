Poehling Capital Management INC. Takes Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Poehling Capital Management INC. bought a new stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Big Lots in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Big Lots by 2,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Big Lots by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 67.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period.

Big Lots Price Performance

Shares of BIG stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.96. 821,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,605. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.22. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $664.46 million, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.93.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.47) by $0.19. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

