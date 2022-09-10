Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.30

Shares of Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 4000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.
Pola Orbis Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.78.
Pola Orbis Company Profile
Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.
