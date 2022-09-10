Postal Savings Bank of China (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Shares Down 3%

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Rating) shares were down 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.38 and last traded at $11.38. Approximately 2,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Postal Savings Bank of China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.
Postal Savings Bank of China Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73.
Postal Savings Bank of China Dividend Announcement
Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile
Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Postal Savings Bank of China (PSTVY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.