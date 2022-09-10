Postal Savings Bank of China (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Shares Down 3%

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Rating) shares were down 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.38 and last traded at $11.38. Approximately 2,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Postal Savings Bank of China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Postal Savings Bank of China Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73.

Postal Savings Bank of China Dividend Announcement

Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.6465 per share. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th.

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

