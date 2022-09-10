Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Price Reaches $0.92 on Major Exchanges

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00004275 BTC on exchanges. Power Index Pool Token has a total market cap of $184,844.66 and $614.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Power Index Pool Token

PIPT is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on November 30th, 2020. Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is powerindex.io/#/mainnet. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PIPT is a PowerIndex Pool Token – a share of PowerIndex pool. PowerIndex stores a basket of 8 assets on a special smart-contract in Ethereum. This token can be issued only by supplying liquidity to it. When someone supplies liquidity to the contract, PIPT token is minted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Index Pool Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Index Pool Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Power Index Pool Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

