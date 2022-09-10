Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 285,762 Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 285,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,404,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Open Lending as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Open Lending by 182.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter worth about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Open Lending by 51.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. 701,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 18.48 and a quick ratio of 18.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $42.15.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Open Lending from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

