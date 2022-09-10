Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $10.18 Million Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47,522 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of EnerSys worth $10,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,302,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000,000 after buying an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys Price Performance

NYSE ENS traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.22. The company had a trading volume of 227,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,067. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.78. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $86.82.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENS. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

