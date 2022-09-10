Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS – Get Rating) by 366.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 509,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.42% of TZP Strategies Acquisition worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TZPS. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $5,397,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,035,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,263,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 155,104 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 626,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 151,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 507,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 146,906 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TZPS remained flat at $9.92 during trading on Friday. 150,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,355. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

