Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $9.10 Million Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,838 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $9,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in shares of KBR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 14,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of KBR by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KBR traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.98 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average is $50.23.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,283.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,283.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $310,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,279.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,309. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

