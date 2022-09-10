Prelude Capital Management LLC Makes New $16.07 Million Investment in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,651,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,070,000. Screaming Eagle Acquisition makes up approximately 0.5% of Prelude Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 7.66% of Screaming Eagle Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,916,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000.

Get Screaming Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. 6,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,116. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $9.88.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.