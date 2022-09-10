Prelude Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 119,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000.

TSEM stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.90. 430,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.23. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $49.13.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

