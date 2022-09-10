Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes $6.50 Million Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 276,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Horizon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Horizon by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 14,082 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in First Horizon by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $2,303,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FHN stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $23.24. 1,873,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,841. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.04. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $24.24.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

FHN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

