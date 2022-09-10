Primecoin Trading Up 17.5% This Week (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 10th. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $531.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0446 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 42,135,566 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

