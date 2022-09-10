Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Primerica Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $128.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.27. Primerica has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $179.51.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $668.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.24 million. Primerica had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $535,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,734.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $535,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,734.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 6.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,149,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,651,000 after acquiring an additional 241,400 shares during the last quarter. Philo Smith Capital Corp acquired a new position in Primerica during the second quarter worth $19,114,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the first quarter worth $219,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Primerica during the first quarter worth $13,325,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 24.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,187,000 after buying an additional 90,050 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading

