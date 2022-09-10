Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.36.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Procore Technologies stock opened at $57.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $105.29.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,132 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,352,357.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 826,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,300,416.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Procore Technologies news, Director William J.G. Griffith bought 171,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $7,341,444.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,069,534 shares in the company, valued at $45,786,750.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,352,357.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,300,416.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,555 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,939. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in Procore Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 44,808,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,014 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,113,059,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 1,231.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,016,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,871,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,522,000 after purchasing an additional 892,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,778,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,949,000 after purchasing an additional 522,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

