Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Purchased by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,860,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,043 shares during the quarter. Proto Labs comprises about 2.1% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned about 6.77% of Proto Labs worth $98,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRLB. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 63.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 461,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,426,000 after purchasing an additional 179,112 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 219,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after acquiring an additional 140,297 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,693,000 after acquiring an additional 137,885 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 34.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after acquiring an additional 108,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at $3,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

PRLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Proto Labs to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

NYSE:PRLB traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.06. The company had a trading volume of 250,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,989. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.32. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $79.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

