Provision (OTCMKTS:PVHO) versus VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Critical Review

Provision (OTCMKTS:PVHO – Get Rating) and VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.2% of VIZIO shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of VIZIO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Provision and VIZIO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provision N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VIZIO $2.12 billion 1.08 -$39.40 million ($0.20) -59.30

Profitability

Provision has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VIZIO.

This table compares Provision and VIZIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provision N/A N/A N/A VIZIO -1.77% -11.40% -4.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Provision and VIZIO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provision 0 0 0 0 N/A VIZIO 0 1 8 0 2.89

VIZIO has a consensus target price of $18.38, indicating a potential upside of 54.93%. Given VIZIO’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VIZIO is more favorable than Provision.

Summary

VIZIO beats Provision on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provision

Provision Holding, Inc. focuses on the development and distribution of three-dimensional (3D) holographic interactive video displays primarily for advertising and product merchandising markets. The company's products include HoloVision displays and 3D Savings Center kiosks that offer advertisers and customers to reach captive audience in grocery stores, malls, convenience stores, gas stations, banks, and other retail locations. Its HoloVision displays are also used in education, medical, entertainment, and consumer applications. Provision Holding, Inc. has a strategic alliance agreement with Coinstar, LLC to develop and integrate HoloVision display systems into Coinstar's kiosks. The company is headquartered in Chatsworth, California.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape. Its SmartCast delivers content and applications through an easy-to-use interface, as well as supports streaming apps, such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Discovery+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock, and YouTube TV and hosts its free ad-supported video app, WatchFree, and VIZIO Free channels. In addition, the company provides support for third-party voice platforms, as well as second screen viewing. It sells its products to retailers and through online channels. VIZIO Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

