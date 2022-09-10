Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €82.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($83.67) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($108.16) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($82.65) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Puma Stock Performance

Puma stock opened at €60.38 ($61.61) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €64.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €68.94. Puma has a twelve month low of €58.30 ($59.49) and a twelve month high of €115.40 ($117.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion and a PE ratio of 24.78.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

