PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Evercore ISI

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.53.

PVH opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average is $69.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. PVH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PVH will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in PVH by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PVH by 2,820.0% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,775,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in PVH by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

