Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Danimer Scientific, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Danimer Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Danimer Scientific’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danimer Scientific’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 104.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter.

Separately, Cowen dropped their target price on Danimer Scientific to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NYSE DNMR opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Danimer Scientific has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $435.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 6.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 22.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,790,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,000 after buying an additional 98,375 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 868,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after buying an additional 217,881 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,384,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 830,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 44.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $37,900.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 484,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,875.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $37,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 484,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,875.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stuart W. Pratt sold 75,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $395,466.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,975,999.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,327 shares of company stock valued at $534,767. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

