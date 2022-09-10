QLC Chain (QLC) Price Tops $0.0209

QLC Chain (QLC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 35.4% against the dollar. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $5.02 million and $2.87 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator.It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

