Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys 7,231 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 97.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in American Electric Power by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $104.71 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $105.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.14 and a 200-day moving average of $98.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.71.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

