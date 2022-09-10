Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1,308.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,714 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 339.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $148.16 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.59 and its 200 day moving average is $142.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 126.88%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $129.83.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

