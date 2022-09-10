Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,419 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL opened at $78.03 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.53 and a 200-day moving average of $78.13.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,146 shares of company stock valued at $10,049,640 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

