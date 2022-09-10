Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $1.85 Million in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,850 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Intuit by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Intuit by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Intuit by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $450.03 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $126.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.25.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,902 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,640 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.61.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

