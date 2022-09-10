Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New $4.77 Million Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,769,000. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 0.5% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 614.3% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $372.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.