Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,622 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,151,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $132.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.81. The company has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

