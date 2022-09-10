Quantitative Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 60,350 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $14,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 51.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alken Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 47.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $92.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $182.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.55.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.