QuickSwap Hits Market Cap of $20.98 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $20.98 million and $2.23 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for $64.15 or 0.00302206 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00036124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,251.62 or 1.00120169 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00037445 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX. QuickSwap’s official website is quickswap.exchange/#/swap.

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap deployed on the Polygon network (formerly Matic Network). QuickSwap leverages the low transaction fees on Polygon Network, and enables users to trade any ERC-20 asset at fast speeds with near-zero gas costs. QUICK tokens can be staked to earn staking rewards, and for voting power to participate in the DAO governance.”

