Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.83 and last traded at $12.13. 40,614 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 90,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Rallybio from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Rallybio alerts:

Rallybio Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64.

Institutional Trading of Rallybio

Rallybio ( NASDAQ:RLYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rallybio Co. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLYB. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rallybio by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio in the first quarter worth $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rallybio by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rallybio in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rallybio

(Get Rating)

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.