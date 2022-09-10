Raydium (RAY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $11.36 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00003204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $91.08 million and approximately $11.36 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium (CRYPTO:RAY) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,879,702 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

