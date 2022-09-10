Raymond James Lowers EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target to $55.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of EPR Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.75.

NYSE EPR opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.38. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $41.14 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.63). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $160.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 183.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in EPR Properties by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in EPR Properties by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in EPR Properties by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

