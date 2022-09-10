Relite Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $167.00 (RELI)

Relite Finance (RELI) traded 95.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 10th. Relite Finance has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $167.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Relite Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Relite Finance has traded down 100% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,230.56 or 1.00199641 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00036407 BTC.

Relite Finance Coin Profile

Relite Finance is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2021. Relite Finance’s total supply is 71,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,504,430 coins. The official website for Relite Finance is www.relite.finance. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance.

Buying and Selling Relite Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Relite Finance is a cross-chain lending protocol enabling users to lend and borrow all crypto assets in one place by utilizing the latest Polkadot and Ethereum frameworks.”

