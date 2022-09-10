Remme Reaches Market Cap of $251,551.10 (REM)

Remme (REM) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, Remme has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Remme coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Remme has a market capitalization of $251,551.10 and approximately $15,848.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Remme Profile

REM is a dPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme. Remme’s official website is remme.io. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Remme Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

