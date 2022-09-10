Reviewing CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) & Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) and Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

CapStar Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Veritex pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. CapStar Financial pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Veritex pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CapStar Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Veritex has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares CapStar Financial and Veritex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CapStar Financial 33.89% 12.52% 1.48% Veritex 35.73% 10.32% 1.38%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CapStar Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Veritex 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of recent ratings for CapStar Financial and Veritex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

CapStar Financial currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.94%. Veritex has a consensus price target of $38.25, indicating a potential upside of 29.27%. Given Veritex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Veritex is more favorable than CapStar Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.6% of CapStar Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Veritex shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of CapStar Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Veritex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CapStar Financial and Veritex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CapStar Financial $141.14 million 3.13 $48.68 million $2.08 9.62 Veritex $374.89 million 4.26 $139.58 million $2.74 10.80

Veritex has higher revenue and earnings than CapStar Financial. CapStar Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

CapStar Financial has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritex has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Veritex beats CapStar Financial on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. The company also provides commercial and consumer real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, consumer, PPP, and other loans. In addition, it offers mortgage banking products and services; private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of business clients and other high net worth individuals; and correspondent banking services to community banks. Further, the company provides telephone and online banking, direct deposit, mobile banking, safe deposit box, remote deposit, and cash management services for individuals, and small and medium sized businesses. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing. The company also provides interest rate swap services; and a range of online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements, and ATMs, as well as mobile banking, mail, and personal appointment. In addition, it offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit; treasury management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, automated clearinghouse origination, and stop payments; and cash management deposit products and services consisting of lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 18 full-service branches located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, and 10 full-service branches in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

