Reviewing Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG) and Its Competitors

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) is one of 146 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Stronghold Digital Mining to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.4% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 56.9% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Stronghold Digital Mining and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 3 4 0 2.57 Stronghold Digital Mining Competitors 385 2552 4703 60 2.58

Profitability

Stronghold Digital Mining presently has a consensus price target of $4.42, indicating a potential upside of 174.33%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 48.81%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -49.74% N/A -0.26% Stronghold Digital Mining Competitors -63.40% -1,497.77% -11.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $30.92 million -$11.21 million -0.20 Stronghold Digital Mining Competitors $889.44 million $6.56 million -14.26

Stronghold Digital Mining’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining. Stronghold Digital Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Stronghold Digital Mining rivals beat Stronghold Digital Mining on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

