ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of RWLK opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. ReWalk Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $60.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02.

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 270.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ReWalk Robotics news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 26,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $27,236.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,380,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,038.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 33,178 shares of company stock valued at $33,464. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,038,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 112,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

